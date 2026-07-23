BJP, Congress protest over NEET turns ugly in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A protest march by BJP leaders and members towards the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office over the Congress’ alleged politicisation of the NEET issue turned ugly on Wednesday, with eggs being hurled at saffron party leaders and a confrontation breaking out between workers of the two parties.
It began with Congress workers protesting outside the BJP state office in Malleswaram. The police stopped the protesters with barricades and took several agitating Congress workers into preventive custody.
Leading the protest, KPCC general secretary S Manohar led a march to the BJP office in Malleswaram. Holding banners, posters and Congress flags, the protesters raised slogans throughout the march, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and the dismissal of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The Congress protesters also burnt an effigy of Pradhan.
In response, the BJP took out a counter-protest march towards the KPCC office, accusing the Congress of using students’ concerns for political purposes. The police, however, stopped the march nearly a kilometre from the KPCC head office on Queen’s Road and took several BJP leaders and workers into preventive custody.
BJP MLA BP Harish, who managed to reach near the Congress office, was allegedly attacked with eggs by Congress workers.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka alleged that the incident was pre-planned and claimed that BJP leaders, including MLAs Harish and CK Ramamurthy and former Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, were attacked with eggs while they were in police custody.
He also alleged that Congress workers had gathered weapons, including machetes and long knives, at the party office.
Alleging that there had been an attempt to kill BJP leaders, Ashoka said the party had given the police time until 10 pm on Wednesday to arrest those responsible. Failing this, BJP MLAs and MLCs would stage a protest before the Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha on Thursday.
Meanwhile, KPCC president BK Hariprasad accused BJP leaders and workers of attempting to attack the Congress office and said party workers had protested to protect the premises.
Addressing a press conference at Indira Gandhi Bhavan, Hariprasad condemned the alleged lathi-charge and tear-gas action against protesting students in New Delhi and accused the police of assaulting LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi when he went to protest against the alleged action.
Hariprasad said the Congress had planned a peaceful protest outside the BJP office and claimed BJP legislators were seen inspecting the area near KPCC office, prompting Congress workers to protest.
Calling the Congress office a “sacred temple”, Hariprasad said party workers were prepared to protect it. He rejected Ashoka’s allegations about weapons, bombs and a conspiracy to murder BJP leaders, and challenged him to file a police complaint if he had evidence.
On the egg-throwing incident, Hariprasad denied that Congress workers initiated it and alleged that they retaliated after BJP workers threw eggs first. He accused the BJP of attempting to divert attention from the NEET controversy.
He said the Congress would not tolerate attempts to attack its office and asserted that the party would continue its fight for students’ rights.
In a counter to Hariprasad, Ashoka said the KPCC president’s claim that BJP workers had brought eggs to attack Congress workers was a complete lie. He claimed that videos showed eggs and long knives being brought from the Congress office.
Ashoka said there were nearly 100 CCTV cameras at the location, besides cameras operated by the police, and challenged the authorities to investigate the incident. He also questioned the circumstances in which the bus carrying detained BJP workers broke down exactly before the Congress office.
In a written complaint to the Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, the BJP alleged that Congress workers attacked its leaders and workers with eggs and sought the arrest of those involved under the Goonda Act. The Congress also submitted a complaint seeking action against BJP leaders and workers.
Five arrested
Five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident near the KPCC office on Tuesday, the Bengaluru City Police said. The police said a criminal case has been registered at the Shivajinagar Police Station, and legal action has been initiated against the accused.