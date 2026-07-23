BJP, Congress protest over NEET turns ugly in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A protest march by BJP leaders and members towards the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) office over the Congress’ alleged politicisation of the NEET issue turned ugly on Wednesday, with eggs being hurled at saffron party leaders and a confrontation breaking out between workers of the two parties.

It began with Congress workers protesting outside the BJP state office in Malleswaram. The police stopped the protesters with barricades and took several agitating Congress workers into preventive custody.

Leading the protest, KPCC general secretary S Manohar led a march to the BJP office in Malleswaram. Holding banners, posters and Congress flags, the protesters raised slogans throughout the march, demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and the dismissal of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. The Congress protesters also burnt an effigy of Pradhan.

In response, the BJP took out a counter-protest march towards the KPCC office, accusing the Congress of using students’ concerns for political purposes. The police, however, stopped the march nearly a kilometre from the KPCC head office on Queen’s Road and took several BJP leaders and workers into preventive custody.

BJP MLA BP Harish, who managed to reach near the Congress office, was allegedly attacked with eggs by Congress workers.

Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka alleged that the incident was pre-planned and claimed that BJP leaders, including MLAs Harish and CK Ramamurthy and former Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan, were attacked with eggs while they were in police custody.

He also alleged that Congress workers had gathered weapons, including machetes and long knives, at the party office.