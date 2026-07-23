B'luru youngsters on NEET anger, privilege & what their protests must do next

I have written competitive exams. It is not a cakewalk. It’s easy for people to say we should move on as the government has given us retests. But, think about people who are not privileged enough to take another retest and put up with faulty re-correction. The NTA has been embroiled in scams and leaks for years. Why aren’t they suspending the testing agency? We have many examples in Indian history of hunger strikes forcing governments to take action and listen to people; Sonam Wangchuk and the students’ hunger strikes have definitely triggered a lot of people from different political ideologies, without which we would not have seen these huge numbers. I hope this will inspire the current and future generations to be vocal about rights and stop being apolitical. We should stop fawning over our politicians as gods and question them.