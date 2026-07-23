Footpath riding in Bengaluru: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda moots Rs 5k fine

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda wants a steep increase in the penalty for riding motor vehicles on footpaths.

He has written to Transport Minister to increase the penalty from the existing Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, saying stricter punishment is necessary to deter violations and ensure pedestrian safety.

In his letter to Byrathi Suresh on Wednesday, Gowda said that the number of motorists riding on footpaths within Bengaluru city limits has been increasing day by day, posing a potential threat to the safety and lives of pedestrians.

Speaking after a meeting with senior officials of the Bengaluru Traffic Police, the minister said the proposal follows complaints from citizens that motorists have started using footpaths after encroachments were cleared. The footpath clearance drive, undertaken in compliance with Supreme Court directions to safeguard pedestrians’ right to walk, has received appreciation from the public, he said.

Directing the traffic police to initiate stringent legal action against motorists found riding on footpaths, Gowda asked, “If pedestrians are injured because of such violations, who will take responsibility?”