No parking of vehicles, bus stops near traffic signals, junctions: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) officials not to allow buses or other vehicles to stop unnecessarily near traffic signals, saying such stoppages contribute to traffic congestion. He also directed officials to enforce the parking system effectively.

After chairing a meeting with senior officials of the BTP on Wednesday, the minister instructed that no bus stops should be located within 75 metres of a traffic signal or within 50 metres of a road junction.

He said existing bus stops falling within these limits should be relocated at the earliest. The minister also directed officials to ensure that BMTC buses and other vehicles do not halt unnecessarily near traffic signals, to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion.

Gowda said that he has directed the BTP to strictly enforce the existing alternate parking system on the city’s major roads, saying poor implementation of parking rules is worsening traffic congestion.

The minister said motorists were flouting the “Alternate Parking” or “One-Side Parking” system by parking vehicles on both sides of roads throughout the month. He questioned officials over the lack of enforcement and said no fresh government notification was required to implement the existing rules.

He also said that parking should not be permitted on arterial and sub-arterial roads, although he acknowledged that implementing such a restriction would be difficult. He urged officials to at least ensure strict compliance with the current parking regulations.