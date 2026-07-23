Online gambling debt drives youth to kill elderly woman for gold in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Unable to repay debts incurred through online gambling, a 21-year-old youth allegedly strangled his 61-year-old neighbour to death, robbed her gold jewellery, stuffed her body into a suitcase, and dumped it in Thimmappana Lake in Ramohalli, a week ago. The police recovered the body on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kumbalagodu police have arrested the accused, identified as Gagan R, a resident of Challaghatta village in Kengeri. He is currently unemployed and had earlier worked at a petrol bunk. The victim is Jayamma (61).

According to the police, Gagan's mother and Jayamma were friends. Jayamma would frequently visit their house to speak with the accused's mother or seek small favours.

Gagan had allegedly lost a substantial amount of money through online gambling and had accumulated heavy debts. Unable to repay the loans, he allegedly planned to steal Jayamma's jewellery after noticing that she regularly wore gold ornaments. However, he was initially unable to execute the plan.