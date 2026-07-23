Online gambling debt drives youth to kill elderly woman for gold in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Unable to repay debts incurred through online gambling, a 21-year-old youth allegedly strangled his 61-year-old neighbour to death, robbed her gold jewellery, stuffed her body into a suitcase, and dumped it in Thimmappana Lake in Ramohalli, a week ago. The police recovered the body on Tuesday afternoon.
The Kumbalagodu police have arrested the accused, identified as Gagan R, a resident of Challaghatta village in Kengeri. He is currently unemployed and had earlier worked at a petrol bunk. The victim is Jayamma (61).
According to the police, Gagan's mother and Jayamma were friends. Jayamma would frequently visit their house to speak with the accused's mother or seek small favours.
Gagan had allegedly lost a substantial amount of money through online gambling and had accumulated heavy debts. Unable to repay the loans, he allegedly planned to steal Jayamma's jewellery after noticing that she regularly wore gold ornaments. However, he was initially unable to execute the plan.
On July 15, at around 3.35 pm, Jayamma visited Gagan's house to borrow his mobile phone to make a call. At the time, his family members were away and he was alone at home. Believing it was the right opportunity to steal her jewellery, Gagan allegedly strangled Jayamma to death, the police said.
The police added that, he then removed her mangalsutra, ring and earrings before stuffing her body into a large red suitcase at the house. He allegedly transported the suitcase on his motorcycle and dumped it in Thimmappana Lake in Ramohalli before returning home.
Following the recovery of the body on Tuesday, the police registered a murder case. During the investigation, officers questioned neighbours, analysed CCTV footage and examined technical evidence, which led them to Gagan. He has been taken into police custody, and further investigation is underway.
The police further said that, in an attempt to avoid suspicion, Gagan even joined Jayamma's family members in searching for her after she went missing, pretending to help trace her. He has also been booked for destruction of evidence. The police are yet to recover the gold ornaments from the accused.