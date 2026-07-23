Suicide bid: Cops rescue 26-year-old alcoholic in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old man, who allegedly attempted suicide in Konanakunte police limits on Monday, was rescued by Namma 112 and Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

The man, who is an alcoholic, allegedly tried to kill himself with a glass piece after learning that his parents wanted to admit him to a rehabilitation centre.

Upset over his parents’ decision, the unemployed man from Konanakunte allegedly attempted to end his life on the roof of a school building around 7.05 am.

A passerby noticed him and immediately alerted the Namma 112 Emergency Helpline. ASI P Narayanappa and head constable Krishna of Hoysala patrol team reached the spot within 10 minutes. With the assistance of Fire and Emergency Services personnel, they rescued the man from the roof of the school building.

He was later taken to Konanakunte police station, where his parents were summoned. Police inspector TT Krishna counselled the man and sent him home along with his parents.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (available 24x7) or Tata Institute of Social Sciences: 02225521111 (from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).