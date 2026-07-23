UVCE records highest-ever placement rate for 2026

BENGALURU: The University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) has recorded its highest-ever placement rate, with 87.07% of the graduating batch of 2026 securing jobs, according to a placement report released by the training and placement office. The highest salary package offered this year was Rs 40 lakh per annum by Nutanix, while the average package stood at Rs 8.09 lakh per annum.

The placement rate has steadily improved over the years, rising from 57% in 2021 to 84% in 2022, 82% in 2023, 84.25% in 2024, 86.14% in 2025 and 87.07% in 2026.

Training and placement officer S M Dilip Kumar said the improvement was the result of sustained efforts rather than a sudden jump. He attributed the performance to the growing effectiveness of the training and placement office, stronger industry outreach and active support from UVCE’s alumni in bringing recruiters to the campus.

IT companies accounted for the largest share of recruitment, with many students from core branches also opting for software roles due to better pay and career opportunities. Around 20% of the IT companies visiting the campus recruited students for artificial intelligence-related roles, reflecting the increasing demand for AI talent. The college said AI has been integrated into the curriculum across disciplines through hands-on learning.