Administrative delays leave eligible voters disenfranchised in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Administrative hurdles in the electoral registration process have left several eligible citizens without voting rights after returning to Bengaluru from other cities. Delays in updating electoral rolls, deletion of names from previous constituencies, and procedural complexities have made re-enrolment difficult despite fulfilment of the prescribed requirements.

One such situation happened to a resident of Rajajinagar, Ms Shantha. During the 1980s, she voted there until her family shifted to Kalyan Nagar in 1997. From 2000 onwards, she spent several years with her children in Delhi, where she obtained a Delhi voter identity card and voted in every election until 2024. Consequently, her name was deleted from the Bengaluru electoral rolls. Now, despite having returned to Bengaluru for good in January, she finds herself without a vote in either city.

Her family said her name is missing from both the Delhi and Bengaluru 2002 electoral rolls. The family has submitted a formal representation to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), the District Electoral Officer, Bengaluru North, and the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO), seeking access to the enumeration form for the restoration of her voting rights.

The case has acquired added poignancy because Shantha is no ordinary voter. She is among the first batch of MA (History) graduates from Bangalore University (1965-67), the widow of late Shantaram N,A Karnataka Administrative Service officer, and receives a State Government family pension. Her husband was the Returning Officer-in-charge for the Chikmagalur by-election in 1978, which Mrs Indira Gandhi contested.

According to the family, as nobody visited their house for any administrative purpose, they contacted the Kalyan Nagar BLOs. They allegedly told her that they had received only pre-filled forms for distribution, only to those who are registered as voters in the area. So, they advised her to go back to Delhi and look for the enumeration forms with the local BLOs.