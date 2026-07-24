Bidadi project: Ex-SC judge V Gopala Gowda for social impact study

BENGALURU: Former Supreme Court Judge Justice V Gopala Gowda has said that the state government should conduct a social impact study on Bidadi as it is planning to acquire land for its proposed township project.

He said this during a public hearing organised by farmers of Byramangala and other villages in Bidadi. The notification published by the government is void as the land identified for acquisition is not in the limits of the Greater Bengaluru Development Authority (GBDA). “Under the Karnataka Urban Development Act, GBDA has no power to plan any township outside its limits,” said Justice Gopala Gowda.

Activist Prakash Kammareddy said considering the impact on food security and livelihood, such projects should not come up.

Over 20 villagers, who spoke, said many farmers are willing to part with their land because of a false narrative. “The land is fertile and many depended on the produce grown here. Nearly 25% of women depended on dairy farming and are financially independent. With this project, their growth will be affected,” said HG Prakash from Byramangala.

The farmers said they will not allow the government to acquire their land for the township project.