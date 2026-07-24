Four-way waste segregation in Bengaluru gets expert backing

BENGALURU: Even as the state government pushes the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, mandating four-way segregation of waste at source, waste management experts have backed the move as a necessary step to reduce the burden on landfills. However, residents say the success of the new system will depend on addressing persistent gaps in waste collection.

The new rules require households to segregate waste into wet, dry, sanitary and special care categories.

Nalini Shekar, co-founder and executive director of Hasiru Dala told TNIE that Bengaluru is better positioned than most Indian cities to implement the change as it has followed three-way segregation for over a decade. “The new rules are not asking people to start from scratch. They only require the existing third category to be split into two. If we want to reduce landfills scientifically, this is inevitable,” she said.

Shekar said segregation is the responsibility of citizens, while ensuring timely collection rests with authorities. “We cannot keep increasing landfills as the city grows. Every individual has a responsibility towards the people living near these sites and towards future generations,” Nalini said, adding that resistance similar to what was seen during the introduction of three-way segregation in 2011 would eventually fade.

Odette Katrak, the founder of Beautiful Bharat, a citizen volunteer community working for sustainability and clean cities, said the change is relatively minor for Bengaluru as the residents are already segregating waste into three categories. She said the mixed waste generates methane gas which impacts climate change, while dumped or burned waste impacts the air, soil and beauty of our cities.