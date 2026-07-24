Karnataka Milk Federation to hike ghee, butter prices from today

BENGALURU: Butter and ghee will get dearer from Friday. The Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) on Thursday issued orders hiking prices of ghee by Rs 15 per litre, and butter by Rs 50 per kg. A litre of ghee which cost Rs 700 has been increased to Rs 715, and a kilogram of butter will now cost Rs 660, up from Rs 610.

Sources in KMF said it was a marketing and business decision. With this, the cost of sweets and other products where ghee and butter are used, will also increase. “There has been 20% growth in sales year-on-year. We are procuring an average of 1.10crore litres of milk a day, but due to the present drought situation there is some concern.

There is also a reduction in the availability of fat content in milk. Sales have also been impacted due to global issues, so it was decided to marginally hike the cost of two premium products,” said a senior KMF official.

There is also a rising demand from farmers to hike milk prices by at least Rs 5 per litre. There was no hike since last year, but it could be implemented in the near future, he said.