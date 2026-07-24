Sapling drive: Greater Bengaluru Authority banks on RWAs, rains

BENGALURU: With the early monsoon so far failing and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) set to plant 64,000 saplings under the ‘Green Bengaluru’ mission for 2026, officials in the GBA forest cell say now the department plans to tap the North East Monsoon that commences from September. And during summer, hope that resident welfare associations (RWAs) will care the saplings.

“The drive begins from August 15 and ends on September 15. We will also take RWAs into confidence for maintenance. Once the rains start, maintenance, like watering the saplings, will not be a concern,” said Sudarshan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, GBA.

Senior officials in the Chief Commissioner’s Office said residents, RWAs and citizens who have space in their localities and who want to plant at least 30 saplings can submit their requests by August 10 via the GBA Tree Plantation Portal and email. “Officers will inspect the proposed locations. If the site is suitable, the corporation will plant saplings,” said Sudarshan.

Officials are now watchful as there was criticism post the Bengaluru Development Authority’s Guinness World Record drive to plant 15 lakh saplings in a single day on June 27. “The drive turned into a ‘show’ as there were reports of many saplings dying within a few days,” said an official.

RWAs can submit request at https://gbatreeplantation.com/ or dcfgba26@gmail.com

People interested in planting saplings and caring can drop a request on the dedicated no. 9480683633 (chatbot).