Bengaluru NEET protest tense as woman with Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam poster asked to leave

BENGALURU: A students’ protest in Bengaluru over the alleged NEET question paper leak took a controversial turn on Friday after a woman displayed a poster expressing support for two accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, drawing objections from fellow protesters and police.

However, during the demonstration, a woman displayed a poster expressing support for Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case. The poster also carried the slogan, “Ukhad Le BLR Police.”

The poster sparked objections from other students at the protest venue, who confronted the woman and told her that displaying such messages diverted attention from the purpose of the protest. They asked her to leave the venue.

The poster also drew the attention of the police. To prevent the situation from escalating, officers immediately seized it.