BMTC driver thrashes man for misbehaving with woman

BENGALURU: A video of a woman along with the BMTC bus driver beating and kicking a male passenger over alleged misconduct has gone viral. The incident is said to have happened on route number 500D/40.

The man was beaten while the bus was going via the Manyata Tech Park near Nagawara for inappropriately touching the woman passenger. In the video the man is seen with his shirt being removed. It appears that the driver has stripped the suspect off his shirt.

As per the video, the incident happened around 12.42 pm on Friday. The woman immediately brought it to the notice of the driver. The driver after stopping the bus had closed both the doors when the suspect tried to escape. Accusing the male passenger of inappropriate behaviour, the woman started slapping and beating the male co-passenger. The driver is seen standing in his seat and kicking the suspect.

The driver who loses balance falls down and continues beating the suspect. The other women passengers are heard saying that the suspect should be taught a lesson. The video of the incident is shared on social media with a text urging the public to contact the police if the suspect is seen. A fellow passenger has taken the video.