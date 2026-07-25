ISRO contract worker detained for abetting wife’s suicide over pregnancy, fidelity disputes

BENGALURU: A contract labourer working at ISRO has been detained by the Indiranagar police following the alleged abetment of his 22-year-old wife’s suicide.
The victim was allegedly subjected to harassment over conceiving a child and was also accused of infidelity by her husband, according to her family.
The deceased has been identified as Prerana. Her husband, Vinay Kumar, a contract employee at ISRO, was detained. According to the police, Prerana was found hanging inside the bathroom of her husband’s residence on Friday morning. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.
Police said Prerana had married Vinay about one-and-a-half years ago while she was pursuing her BSc degree. At the time of the marriage, Vinay had allegedly assured her family that she would be allowed to continue her education for as long as she wished.
However, the victim’s parents alleged that Vinay repeatedly pressured Prerana to conceive despite her request to postpone pregnancy until she completed her studies. They also accused him of frequently suspecting her fidelity and subjecting her to mental harassment.
“The victim’s parents have alleged that Vinay kept forcing Prerana to conceive and also suspected her character. Unable to bear the harassment, she returned to her home around two months ago. She went back to her husband’s house after elders in the family mediated between the couple.
However, the harassment allegedly continued even after she returned. Prerana completed her graduation this year and wanted to pursue higher studies,” a police officer said, citing the family’s complaint.
HELPLINE
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