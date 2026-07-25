Minister Gowda to meet stakeholders on Rs 450-crore Bengaluru’s ORR revamp

BENGALURU: With the state government proposing to redevelop the Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch from Central Silk Board to KR Puram at a cost of Rs 450 crore and Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-SMILE) planning to develop the 17.1-km stretch of ORR from Silk Board Junction to Baiyappanahalli Metro Station to global standards, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will hold a meeting of stakeholders on Saturday to seek their support and views.

Representatives of IT firms along the stretch have welcomed this move. “We hope our suggestions are taken seriously and the government develops roads and manages traffic efficiently along the stretch,” said an employee of an IT company.

According to Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, the meeting will discuss actions to be taken on key issues related to the ORR corridor, including easing traffic congestion, strengthening infrastructure, improving amenities, road maintenance, enhancing coordination between various government departments, and planning future development projects.