Shivajinagar attack: Karnataka Minister Byre Gowda felicitates GBA staff

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda felicitated the GBA staff who were attacked earlier this week while they were removing encroachments at Shivajinagar bus stop.

“I salute their dedication and assure every GBA official that we stand firmly with them,” said Byre Gowda.

The staff led by Executive Engineer Atif Mohammed, Assistant Executive Engineers Savitri and Madhav Rao, Ruchita, Gautham and a earthmover vehicle driver were given a shawl and garlanded by the minister at his office.