The odd scoop: Ice cream gets a savoury makeover in namma ooru

The sound of a bell ringing down the street, children racing out of their homes with coins in hand, gola carts lined up on evenings and the orange cone that rarely survived the walk home – ice cream has always been tied to sweet memories of the past.

Today, however, Bengaluru is giving it a different identity, with scoops that lean into smoky, tangy and savoury flavours instead. At Nila, founderchef Rahul Sharma’s smoked Malabar tamarind ice popsicle is served with a sweet and sour tamarind pickle as part of a 12-course tasting menu. “Guests are often taken by surprise because tamarind is probably the last flavour they expect to find in an ice cream course. While people are usually open to experimenting with savoury dishes, they play it safe with dessert. Watching them take that first bite has been an experience it itself. It has definitely made people more confident about trying flavours they may not have considered otherwise,” he says.