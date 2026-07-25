Three held after revenge attack on shop owner in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A police complaint has been registered against a group of four people, including a woman, for allegedly attempting to murder the owner of a fish kebab stall on Kanakapura Road.

The complainant escaped the attack after being rescued by his brother. The accused were later chased and caught by the brothers.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly attempted to attack the victim with a machete without any reason or provocation. After they were caught, the complainant questioned them to ascertain the reason for the attack, as he did not know them. The accused said they had come to take revenge over an incident two months earlier, when the victim had refused to serve them food because they were drunk.

The complaint was filed by 35-year-old KC Chandrakumar, a resident of Mullahalli Road in Kodihalli. The incident occurred on Tuesday between 9.20 pm and 9.30 pm. Chandrakumar was rescued by his 33-year-old brother, Kirthi Raj, when the accused allegedly tried to kill him.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chethan, Rakesh and Umesh. The police are ascertaining the role of the woman accused. “The accused had come in a white car without a number plate. It appears that the gang had come prepared, having removed the number plate,” a police officer said.