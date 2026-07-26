Developer approaches Greater Bengaluru Authority to raze tilted building

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao said the developer of SNN Raj Etternia residential complex approached the GBA to seek permission to raze around 46 under construction flats as the building has tilted slightly. “The builder stated that they are concerned about the buyers and hence wanted to raze the building voluntarily and rebuild it,” said Rao.

The 18-storey tower near Kudlu, off Hosur Road, had received occupancy certificate (OC) from the GBA, after which the developer discovered structural instability that caused the apartment complex to tilt. The project worth of the tower that will be demolished is around Rs 200 crore. The SNN Raj Etternia project comprises 14 other residential towers and has 972 apartments in total.

Anju Sanjay, director, SNN Raj, also shared the information in a video message stating that the firm is concerned about safety of buyers.

“We are concerned about safety as in future it may be a problem hence we only approached RERA and GBA that we will demolish and reconstruct the building,” Sanjay said.