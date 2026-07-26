Meet Ashok Paranjape, the Chartered Accountant from Belagavi who found his calling in music

BELAGAVI: For decades, Belagavi has been known as a city of entrepreneurs, educationists and industry. Now, it is preparing to add another identity to that list, a city where world-class music is imagined, recorded and produced.
At the heart of this transformation is Ashok Paranjape, a man who has spent his professional life balancing financial statements as a Fellow Chartered Accountant, while quietly nurturing a far more artistic passion: composing music and writing lyrics.
Today, that lifelong dream has taken shape in Kashma-Kash, a music label and creative ecosystem launched by Belagavi-based SVAN Finesse in collaboration with Downboy Global/Sounds Inc., UK.
For Paranjape, Kashma-Kash is more than a music label. It is the culmination of years spent believing that melodies can tell stories that transcend geography, language and culture. His compositions are rooted in emotion, while his lyrics seek to capture life’s complexities, making every song an experience rather than just entertainment.
The name Kashma-Kash, which evokes life’s dilemmas and emotional crossroads, reflects Paranjape’s philosophy of storytelling through music. Every composition is intended to narrate a story, giving equal importance to poetry, melody and musical craftsmanship.
Yet what makes the project remarkable is not just the music, it is where the music begins.
Instead of treating Belagavi as merely a recording stop, Paranjape has envisioned the city as the birthplace of globally competitive music. In a significant departure from convention, all vocals for Kashma-Kash productions have been recorded entirely at SVAN’s studios in Belagavi before being sent to London, where internationally acclaimed producers completed the final production.
The journey from Belagavi to London symbolises something larger: the shrinking distance between local talent and the global stage.
Adding international depth to the project is an impressive creative team. Industry veteran Brian Harris, who has worked alongside iconic artists including Barry White, Robert Palmer, Chic, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Hudson, brings decades of experience to the collaboration.
Joining him is celebrated British songwriter-producer Nigel Lowis, whose remarkable career includes more than 18 million record sales and collaborations with music legends such as Stevie Wonder, Eric Clapton, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and George Benson. London-based producer and recording engineer Phil Dane further strengthens the international production team.
Despite these global collaborations, the soul of Kashma-Kash remains unmistakably Belagavi. The project is also powered by local talent, with Varsha Paranjape and Raj Belgaumkar playing key roles in building the initiative from the ground up.
Perhaps the most visionary aspect of Paranjape’s initiative is that he is investing not merely in songs, but in infrastructure that can nurture future generations of artists.
SVAN has established two state-of-the-art recording studios in Belagavi, equipped to international production standards. Featuring professional acoustic treatment, world-class microphones, advanced production software and premium monitoring systems, the facilities rival those found in India’s leading music hubs.
Complementing the studios is the uniquely designed “Pancham Caravan”, an intimate jam room capable of hosting around 50 people for live performances, songwriting sessions and exclusive listening experiences. It is a space designed to encourage collaboration, experimentation and creativity.
For Paranjape, however, these facilities are not private assets reserved for his own productions. They represent an open invitation to aspiring singers, musicians, composers and bands from Belagavi and neighbouring regions.
His vision is refreshingly inclusive
Young artists no longer need to migrate to Bengaluru, Mumbai or Chennai in search of professional recording infrastructure. Instead, they can create, collaborate and produce music of international quality from their own hometown while benefiting from mentorship and global partnerships.
“Our city has immense talent. We want to provide professional infrastructure, mentoring and global collaborations so that local artistes can produce music of international standards from their own hometown,” Paranjape says.
Those words reveal the true ambition behind Kashma-Kash. It is not about launching another music label; it is about creating an ecosystem where creativity flourishes, talent is nurtured and opportunities remain local while aspirations become global.
As Belagavi witnesses the birth of this ambitious musical venture, Kashma-Kash carries with it the promise of a new cultural identity for the city. If Paranjape’s vision succeeds, Belagavi may soon be recognised not only for its industries and institutions but also as a vibrant destination where original music finds its voice and resonates across continents.
For a city rich in talent but waiting for a platform, Kashma-Kash could well become the soundtrack of a new beginning.