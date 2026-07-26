Meet Ashok Paranjape, the Chartered Accountant from Belagavi who found his calling in music

BELAGAVI: For decades, Belagavi has been known as a city of entrepreneurs, educationists and industry. Now, it is preparing to add another identity to that list, a city where world-class music is imagined, recorded and produced.

At the heart of this transformation is Ashok Paranjape, a man who has spent his professional life balancing financial statements as a Fellow Chartered Accountant, while quietly nurturing a far more artistic passion: composing music and writing lyrics.

Today, that lifelong dream has taken shape in Kashma-Kash, a music label and creative ecosystem launched by Belagavi-based SVAN Finesse in collaboration with Downboy Global/Sounds Inc., UK.

For Paranjape, Kashma-Kash is more than a music label. It is the culmination of years spent believing that melodies can tell stories that transcend geography, language and culture. His compositions are rooted in emotion, while his lyrics seek to capture life’s complexities, making every song an experience rather than just entertainment.

The name Kashma-Kash, which evokes life’s dilemmas and emotional crossroads, reflects Paranjape’s philosophy of storytelling through music. Every composition is intended to narrate a story, giving equal importance to poetry, melody and musical craftsmanship.

Yet what makes the project remarkable is not just the music, it is where the music begins.

Instead of treating Belagavi as merely a recording stop, Paranjape has envisioned the city as the birthplace of globally competitive music. In a significant departure from convention, all vocals for Kashma-Kash productions have been recorded entirely at SVAN’s studios in Belagavi before being sent to London, where internationally acclaimed producers completed the final production.

The journey from Belagavi to London symbolises something larger: the shrinking distance between local talent and the global stage.