Minister Krishna Byre Gowda asks BMRCL to conduct Metro Blue Line trial run in October, operations in ’27

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Saturday said he has directed the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to begin the trial run of the Namma Metro Blue Line in October and begin commercial operation in 2027.

He said this during a meeting with stakeholders of a 17-km stretch of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on Saturday. The actual deadline for the completion of the project connecting KR Puram to Central Silk Board, Hennur, Hebbal and up to the airport in different phases covering 58.19 km was 2024.

Gowda told the affected residents that the government is serious about the redevelopment of the ORR stretch with a fund of Rs 450 crore. He said the government has invited suggestions from the public even after the design was submitted by consultants because the project is a big challenge.

“We will share a design draft with you, and we will also take your suggestion, and if it fits, we will integrate and take it ahead,” said the minister. He said the Metro is the only transit option to manage the traffic. “On these stretches, traffic volume, junction complexity and complex directional movement pose a challenge. Hence Metro is top-priority,” he said.