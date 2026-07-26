Namma 112 thwarts 571 suicides in Bengaluru this year

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Police’s Namma 112 emergency response system has become more than just a policing initiative, serving as a lifeline for people in emotional distress. This year, Hoysala patrol teams rescued as many as 571 ----490 people who attempted suicide and prevented 81 others from taking the extreme step through timely intervention and counselling.

Namma 112 received 1,725 suicide-related distress calls between 2025 and July 2026. The police rescued 1,286 people. In ‘rescue’ cases, the police physically intervened to prevent an imminent suicide attempt. In ‘resolved’ cases, the crisis was addressed through conversation, mediation and counselling.

In 2025, the police received 1,031 suicide-related calls. Of these, 796 people were rescued, five died, six calls were found to be fake, and in 224 cases, the police were unable to trace the callers. In 2026 (up to July), the police received 694 calls. Of these, 490 people who attempted suicide were rescued, while 81 people who were planning to end their lives were counselled and dissuaded from taking the extreme step. 21 cases resulted in death, 16 were fake calls, and in 86 cases, the police were unable to trace the callers.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Kuldeep Jain told TNSE that apart from rescuing those in distress, the police have also resolved the issues of 81 individuals through mediation with the help of their relatives and neighbours. “Following an emergency call, once we reach the person, we try to understand the problem and resolve the issue,” he said.