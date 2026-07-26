Namma 112 thwarts 571 suicides in Bengaluru this year

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru City Police’s Namma 112 emergency response system has become more than just a policing initiative, serving as a lifeline for people in emotional distress. This year, Hoysala patrol teams rescued as many as 571 ----490 people who attempted suicide and prevented 81 others from taking the extreme step through timely intervention and counselling.
Namma 112 received 1,725 suicide-related distress calls between 2025 and July 2026. The police rescued 1,286 people. In ‘rescue’ cases, the police physically intervened to prevent an imminent suicide attempt. In ‘resolved’ cases, the crisis was addressed through conversation, mediation and counselling.
In 2025, the police received 1,031 suicide-related calls. Of these, 796 people were rescued, five died, six calls were found to be fake, and in 224 cases, the police were unable to trace the callers. In 2026 (up to July), the police received 694 calls. Of these, 490 people who attempted suicide were rescued, while 81 people who were planning to end their lives were counselled and dissuaded from taking the extreme step. 21 cases resulted in death, 16 were fake calls, and in 86 cases, the police were unable to trace the callers.
Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Kuldeep Jain told TNSE that apart from rescuing those in distress, the police have also resolved the issues of 81 individuals through mediation with the help of their relatives and neighbours. “Following an emergency call, once we reach the person, we try to understand the problem and resolve the issue,” he said.
He further said that over the last four months, details of people rescued following distress calls have been shared with Tele-MANAS, which has been providing follow-up counselling. “We are mutually sharing information with Tele-MANAS, enabling them to follow up with the rescued individuals. Similarly, whenever they receive a distress call, we dispatch Hoysala patrol teams to rescue the person,” he said.
“The important thing is that if someone notices a person in distress or comes to know about such a situation, they should inform us immediately. Our timely intervention can save a life because a person who decides to take such an extreme step is often acting in the heat of the moment. At that time, they may not be able to think clearly or comprehend the consequences of their actions,” Jain said.
HOYSALA FLEET AT A GLANCE
High-tech vehicles 240+
Responds to: Crimes, public nuisance, suicide attempts
Integrated services: Ambulance services, Fire and Emergency
Avg response time: 6 minutes
How it works: Dial Namma 112-AI-powered multilingual call-handling platform- central command- Nearest vehicle dispatched
HELPLINE
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, (Monday to Saturday-8 am-10 pm)