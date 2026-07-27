Bengaluru students hold victory meet, vow to continue stir

BENGALURU: Student organisations and activists gathered in Bengaluru on Sunday for a victory meeting following what they described as the success of the nationwide anti-NEET movement. Organised by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the event brought together around 2,000 students, artists, activists, workers and representatives of various student organisations from across the city.
The gathering saw the participation of AIDSO, AISF, SFI, PUCL and workers’ unions members and several independent activists. Unlike a conventional public meeting, the event featured speeches, rap performances, stand-up comedy and cultural programmes highlighting issues affecting students and marginalised communities.
Speakers said the movement should not be viewed as ending with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister. They described it as only the first step in a broader struggle against the privatisation and commercialisation of education. Participants also raised concerns over developments in Manipur and Kashmir, and highlighted the continued incarceration of student activist Umar Khalid without trial. Members of workers’ unions expressed solidarity with the students and called for stronger worker-student unity.
During the meeting, participants shared a meal and reflected on their experiences during the protests. They also adopted a resolution to continue the movement until their remaining demands are met.
The organisations are demanding the abolition of the National Testing Agency (NTA), withdrawal of FIRs registered against students who participated in the protests, and compensation for the families of the 21 students who, they claimed, died by suicide in connection with the issue.
They added that they would continue awareness campaigns and outreach programmes in universities to mobilise students against the privatisation of education and alleged irregularities in competitive examinations.
Woman booked for ‘provocative posters’ at Freedom Park protest
Bengaluru: The Upparpet police have registered a suo-motu FIR against an unidentified young woman protester for allegedly displaying provocative posters during a protest at Freedom Park on Friday over the alleged NEET paper leak.
The complaint was filed by Sub-Inspector Sulochana who was deployed for bandobast duty. Around 1,500 people had gathered at Freedom Park for the protest organised by the Karnataka Vidyarthi Sanghatane under the leadership of Nagesh Aralukuppe. Members of AISA and SFI also participated.
The FIR states that while patrolling the protest site between 5 pm and 5.30 pm, the PSI noticed an unidentified woman displaying posters bearing slogans such as ‘Umar Khalid Zindabad,’ ‘Sharjeel Imam Zindabad,’ and ‘Bengaluru Police Ukkad Le.’ When the PSI dashed towards the crowd to seize the posters, the people hid them.
The two of these individuals named on the posters are accused in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case and are currently lodged in prison. The posters could not be recovered amid the heavy crowd. Police later examined footage from CCTV cameras installed at Freedom Park and body cameras of the personnel deployed for bandobast. It was concluded after reviewing the footage that the woman had intentionally displayed the provocative posters in an attempt to incite people and disturb public peace. ENS