Bengaluru students hold victory meet, vow to continue stir

BENGALURU: Student organisations and activists gathered in Bengaluru on Sunday for a victory meeting following what they described as the success of the nationwide anti-NEET movement. Organised by the All India Students’ Association (AISA), the event brought together around 2,000 students, artists, activists, workers and representatives of various student organisations from across the city.

The gathering saw the participation of AIDSO, AISF, SFI, PUCL and workers’ unions members and several independent activists. Unlike a conventional public meeting, the event featured speeches, rap performances, stand-up comedy and cultural programmes highlighting issues affecting students and marginalised communities.

Speakers said the movement should not be viewed as ending with the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister. They described it as only the first step in a broader struggle against the privatisation and commercialisation of education. Participants also raised concerns over developments in Manipur and Kashmir, and highlighted the continued incarceration of student activist Umar Khalid without trial. Members of workers’ unions expressed solidarity with the students and called for stronger worker-student unity.

During the meeting, participants shared a meal and reflected on their experiences during the protests. They also adopted a resolution to continue the movement until their remaining demands are met.