Bengaluru woman ends life over husband’s affair

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old woman has ended her life after reportedly being distressed over her husband’s alleged extramarital affair. The incident occurred near Rayasandra, under the Parappana Agrahara police limits, on Sunday.

The deceased, Sanika Gowda, had married Sharan, a cab driver from Chikkamagaluru, one-and-a-half years ago. The couple has a seven-month-old son.

Police said, Sanika had repeatedly confronted her husband over his alleged extramarital relationship. A few days ago, following another argument over the issue, she left their home and returned to her parents’ house in Rayasandra with her son.

After video calling her husband at 1.30 am on Sunday, she hung herself to death while her seven-month-old son was in the same room. Her parents alerted the police in the morning. Based on a complaint filed by Sanika’s parents, the police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband, who is currently absconding, the police added.

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