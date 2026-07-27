Cigarette butt disposal: KSPCB warns ITC

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has stepped up action against ITC Ltd for alleged non-compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines on the scientific collection and disposal of cigarette and bidi butts. Internal documents accessed by TNIE reveal that the pollution board had repeatedly sought compliance from the company.

The pollution board observed that while the company had installed cigarette disposal bins at some restaurants, it failed to establish a scientific mechanism for the collection, handling and disposal of cigarette and bidi butts.

Bengaluru-based waste management activist Mahesh Reddy said, “Although they appear small, cigarette butts have a significant impact on the soil and water because their filters are made of cellulose acetate, a type of plastic. They also retain toxic chemicals from the smoked tobacco, which can leach into the environment.”

“Given their harmful impact on soil, water and the environment, we have been demanding that the cigarette and bidi butts be scientifically collected and processed,” he said.

A KSPCB memorandum dated May 23, issued by the board’s member secretary, directed the regional senior environmental officer, Bengaluru North, to inspect ITC’s Meenakunte facility and verify compliance with CPCB guidelines and NGT directions. The KSPCB noted that the ITC had not furnished details on measures adopted to fulfil its Extended Producer Responsibility under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and the amendments thereto.