Commonwealth Games: Bengaluru's Lokesh Sathyanathan on breaking long jump records, training in US and more

As the run-up to the Commonwealth Games’ long jump event today draws close, we may see athlete Lokesh Sathyanathan as we often do before competitions, sitting with his head down, getting into the zone. “It doesn’t matter how great an athlete you are, you will have a certain kind of anxiety, a good anxiety. What differs is how long it stays inside. It’s human nature,” he says. Pre-game nerves are especially good, when backed with hard work. “I’ve always believed in preparation. If you’re prepared enough, you don’t have anything to be scared or nervous about,” adds 25-year-old Sathyanathan.

He has been training in the US from 2024, when he moved to Texas to study psychology and kinesiology, while training and competing at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Championships. In February, he even became the first

Indian to cross 8m in indoor long jump and a few months later, broke the Indian indoor long jump record by jumping 8.21m. “It’s a priceless and proud moment to represent your country’s name not just by winning it, but by being among the great athletes here.”