Drunken cabbie zooms away with man on bonnet in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Following a trivial argument, a drunken cab driver drove off with a motorist on the bonnet of his car for nearly one kilometre before running over a dog in Chowdeshwari Nagar, under the Rajajinagar Traffic Police limits on Friday night.

The traffic police said that both the cab driver, Manjunatha, and a motorist, Ananth, were under the influence of alcohol when they got into a quarrel near a bar. A heated argument broke out between them, after which Ananth called his friend for support.

As Ananth’s friend arrived, Manjunatha, fearing the situation would escalate, he tried to flee. Ananth stood in front of the car and climbed onto the bonnet in an attempt to stop him. Manjunatha continued driving with Ananth on the bonnet for nearly one kilometre, during which he also ran over a dog. The vehicle was stopped after Ananth’s friend caught up with it and confronted Manjunatha.

Police said the victim chose not to file a complaint, stating that he wanted to compromise. As no complaint was lodged, only a fine was issued against Manjunatha for reckless driving.