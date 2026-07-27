Karnataka govt extends fee relief to new A-khata applicants till Aug 23

BENGALURU: The Urban Development Department (UDD) had reduced the fee for obtaining new A-khata under the single-site layout approval process for properties within the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). According to the government order dated July 24, the fee has been cut from 5% to 2% of the property’s guidance value until August 23. It said after the deadline, applicants have to pay the full 5% fee.

The order comes after representations from property owners, who pointed out that the government had reduced the fee for B-khata to A-khata conversions from 5% to 2% but applicants seeking a fresh A-khata under the single-site approval mechanism were still required to pay 5% of the property’s guidance value.

GBA estimated that nearly five lakh properties are eligible for fresh A-khata, but only about 7,000 applications have been received so far. Officials believe the reduced fee will encourage more property owners to come forward and also improve revenue collections for the five municipal corporations under the GBA. The order further stated that officials granting the concession beyond the deadline will face disciplinary action.