Metro fares higher than BMRCL’s own projections, commuters seek correction

BENGALURU: While Namma Metro commuters are already paying a maximum fare of Rs 90, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd’s (BMRCL) own documents project a maximum fare of only Rs 75 in 2031.

The June 2024 detailed project report (DPR) for Metro Phase 3A (Red Line: Hebbal to Sarjapur) projected a maximum fare of Rs 75 in 2031, assuming a 12% increase every three years. BMRCL has already been charging up to Rs 90 since February 2025 following the Fare Fixation Committee’s (FFC) fare revision.

Interestingly, the revised 2026 Phase 3A DPR continues to assume a 12% fare increase every three years, even though the FFC had recommended annual hikes of up to 5%. The discrepancy has strengthened demands for a fare correction, but BMRCL has remained silent on the issue despite calls for a review.

Critics have already alleged that BMRCL misapplied the fare formula, resulting in a steep hike of 105% which was eventually revised to 71%. Commuters are estimated to be paying more than the fare projected in BMRCL’s own DPR.

Commuters have also questioned why BMRCL has remained silent on the issue for several months after the latest hike proposal.

“Before implementing another fare hike, the existing fare structure must be corrected. The 5% increase should not be imposed without first addressing the misapplication of the fare formula and concerns over the earlier steep hike,” said Rajesh Bhatt, co-convener of the Bengaluru Metro Commuters Association.