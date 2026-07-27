Mounting civic issues on Bengaluru's Seshadri Road raise alarm

BENGALURU: Seshadri Road, surrounded by educational institutions and commercial establishments and frequented by people from all walks of life, is slowly emerging as a yellow spot, with multiple civic issues taking root. Footpaths with gaping holes, illegal parking and public urination along the stretch highlight failures across all three pillars of civic responsibility – the corporation, enforcement agencies and citizens.

The stretch, surrounded by Maharani Cluster University, CMS Business School, Race Course, Freedom Park and several commercial streets, is a busy arterial road. People, particularly students, use it daily, navigating damaged and unclean footpaths while contending with roads narrowed by the illegal parking of vehicles.

CIVIC-Bangalore executive trustee Kathyayini Chamaraj said, “The root cause of such issues, in general, is a lack of coordination. Ward-level committees and Area Sabhas in urban spaces not being empowered to take independent decisions.”