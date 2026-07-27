Users seek correction as Bengaluru Metro breaches fare cap

BENGALURU: While Namma Metro commuters are already paying a maximum fare of Rs 90, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd’s (BMRCL) own documents project a maximum fare of only Rs 75 in 2031.
The June 2024 detailed project report (DPR) for Metro Phase 3A (Red Line: Hebbal to Sarjapur) projected a maximum fare of Rs 75 in 2031, assuming a 12% increase every three years. BMRCL has already been charging up to Rs 90 since February 2025 following the Fare Fixation Committee’s (FFC) fare revision.
Interestingly, the revised 2026 Phase 3A DPR continues to assume a 12% fare increase every three years, even though the FFC had recommended annual hikes of up to 5%. The discrepancy has strengthened demands for a fare correction, but BMRCL has remained silent on the issue despite calls for a review.
Critics have already alleged that BMRCL misapplied the fare formula, resulting in a steep hike of 105% which was eventually revised to 71%. Commuters are estimated to be paying more than the fare projected in BMRCL’s own DPR.
Commuters have also questioned why BMRCL has remained silent on the issue for several months after the latest hike proposal.
“Before implementing another fare hike, the existing fare structure must be corrected. The 5% increase should not be imposed without first addressing the misapplication of the fare formula and concerns over the earlier steep hike,” said Rajesh Bhatt, co-convener of the Bengaluru Metro Commuters Association.
He also demanded that BMRCL publish a white paper detailing its expenditure, revenue and profits. “Commuters have a right to know how fares are being determined and who is responsible for the current structure,” he said.
Bhatt also called for a review of the existing fare fixation process, saying commuters and other stakeholders were not adequately represented.
Kochu Shankar, a regular Metro user, said public transport should be run as an affordable service to improve mobility, reduce traffic congestion and curb pollution. “It is unfortunate to see public transport like Metro trying to fix fares based on tangible profits. The government needs to run public services as an affordable means of improving the mobility of the common man,” he said.
He alleged that flawed calculations had resulted in Bengaluru Metro fares becoming much higher than those in other Indian cities, despite high public usage.