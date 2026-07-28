Centre did not get any proposal from Karnataka on 2nd airport, says MP PC Mohan

BENGALURU: Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan took to social media on Monday to invite focus on the state government regarding its lack of response to the Union government over construction of a second airport in the city, claiming that it has not sent its proposal to the Centre.

Mohan had raised a question in the Lok Sabha about the current status of the second airport proposal, including the sites under consideration on Kanakapura Road and Kunigal Road and the extent of land identified at each site.

He also sought information on the expected completion date of the feasibility study being conducted for the project, the expected timeline for according final approval to the project and commencement of construction and whether any expansion is planned at the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

In response, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated that the pre-feasibility study report has already been sent to the Karnataka government by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), following which the “Government of India (Gol) has not received any proposal thereafter under Greenfield Airports Policy either from GoK (Government of Karnataka) or any airport developer for development of a second Greenfield Airport near Bengaluru (sic).”