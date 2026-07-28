Centre did not get any proposal from Karnataka on 2nd airport, says MP PC Mohan

BENGALURU: Bangalore Central MP PC Mohan took to social media on Monday to invite focus on the state government regarding its lack of response to the Union government over construction of a second airport in the city, claiming that it has not sent its proposal to the Centre.
Mohan had raised a question in the Lok Sabha about the current status of the second airport proposal, including the sites under consideration on Kanakapura Road and Kunigal Road and the extent of land identified at each site.
He also sought information on the expected completion date of the feasibility study being conducted for the project, the expected timeline for according final approval to the project and commencement of construction and whether any expansion is planned at the existing Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).
In response, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated that the pre-feasibility study report has already been sent to the Karnataka government by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), following which the “Government of India (Gol) has not received any proposal thereafter under Greenfield Airports Policy either from GoK (Government of Karnataka) or any airport developer for development of a second Greenfield Airport near Bengaluru (sic).”
Mohol added that the current annual and average daily passenger handling capacity of KIA is 51.5 million and 141,000, respectively. “The average daily passenger footfall in FY 26-27 till June, 2026, is approximately 123,800. The terminal capacity at Bengaluru airport is expected to reach 80 Million Passenger per Annum (MPPA) by 2030. This is inclusive of Terminal 2 Phase 2 to increase its capacity from existing 25 MPPA to 45 MPPA,” Mohol replied.
The AAI has already conducted pre-feasibility studies at three sites. In March, Industries Minister MB Patil had announced that a tender had been floated by the state government for firms to bid, towards the preparation of a feasibility and strategy report for the state government, following the AAI’s site inspections.