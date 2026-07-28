Ganesh idol immersion may shift to alternate lakes as Ulsoor Lake work continues in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching and development of Ulsoor Lake and its kalyani (idol immersion pond) still under way, the immersion of idols this year is likely to remain a concern. Last year, around 50,000 idols were immersed, and if the Central City Corporation imposes restrictions, devotees may be forced to seek other nearby kalyanis or mobile immersion tanks.

A senior official with the lake restoration task stated that so far, 30 per cent of the kalyani development work has been completed and the civic body is racing ahead to complete the project by the end of the month, and in time for Ganesha festival on September 14.

“The corporation has traditionally seen 6-10ft tall Ganesha idols too, and it may be ideal to divert immersion to Kaggadaspura Lake in CV Raman Nagar or big tanks like Sankey in the west or Yediyur Lake in the south. If we manage to complete concrete work and fill up water, we are through,” said the engineer.

The double walkway, children’s play area, open gym and library are part of the project, and now the kalyani is being given top priority due to the festival “The kalyani will be used for Ganesha festival, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja, and the steps will be designed in such a way that no devotee will face inconvenience,” said the engineer.