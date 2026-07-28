Ganesh idol immersion may shift to alternate lakes as Ulsoor Lake work continues in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With Ganesh Chaturthi approaching and development of Ulsoor Lake and its kalyani (idol immersion pond) still under way, the immersion of idols this year is likely to remain a concern. Last year, around 50,000 idols were immersed, and if the Central City Corporation imposes restrictions, devotees may be forced to seek other nearby kalyanis or mobile immersion tanks.
A senior official with the lake restoration task stated that so far, 30 per cent of the kalyani development work has been completed and the civic body is racing ahead to complete the project by the end of the month, and in time for Ganesha festival on September 14.
“The corporation has traditionally seen 6-10ft tall Ganesha idols too, and it may be ideal to divert immersion to Kaggadaspura Lake in CV Raman Nagar or big tanks like Sankey in the west or Yediyur Lake in the south. If we manage to complete concrete work and fill up water, we are through,” said the engineer.
The double walkway, children’s play area, open gym and library are part of the project, and now the kalyani is being given top priority due to the festival “The kalyani will be used for Ganesha festival, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja, and the steps will be designed in such a way that no devotee will face inconvenience,” said the engineer.
However, regular walkers and residents of surrounding areas raised concern over the approaching Ganesha festival. “In case development is not completed in the next month, hundreds of associations that put up Ganesha pandals will be inconvenienced,” said a resident of Bharathinagar.
The lake is spread across 108 acres and has six islands, and is being developed with a fund of Rs 100 crore -- the civic body contributed the lion’s share of Rs 50 crore, minor irrigation department gave Rs 30 crore, and the state chipped in with Rs 20 crore. The engineers say that due to scanty rain so far, development work has picked up pace and once the lake is fully developed, water will be diverted and the lakebed desilted thoroughly. “As there is a sewage treatment plant, the recycled water will be diverted into the lake to fill it,” said the engineer.