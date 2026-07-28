Gang hacks rowdy to death at his farmhouse over SUV dispute in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 47-year-old rowdy sheeter who had gone to relax at his farmhouse with a group of friends on Shivaladappana Betta Road at Uyyamballi in Kanakapura, was chased and hacked to death by a group of 10 to 12 assailants, around 4.45pm Sunday.

The deceased is Venkatesh Murthy, a resident of Arekere in MICO Layout. Two of the accused are identified as Ambarish alias Rebel, and Basava. The victim’s 38-year-old wife Puneetha filed the police complaint. Both Venkatesh and Ambarish have rowdy sheets registered against them at Hulimavu police station. For the past five years, Venkatesh has been running a water supply business at BTS Layout in Arekere.

Murthy and Ambarish were friends and had differences over a SUV that belonged to the latter’s friend. A close associate of Murthy had forcibly taken the SUV and for the past 15 to 20 days, the duo had a dispute over the same and had even quarrelled over it.

Around 1pm on Sunday, Murthy and his associates Moni, Nandish, Puneeth and driver Balaji went to his farm. “At 4.50pm, Balaji called Murthy’s wife and informed her about the murder. The accused, carrying machetes and other lethal weapons, entered the farmhouse in two four-wheelers. Ambarish, Basava and their associates chased Murthy and hacked him to death. When the accused started chasing him, Murthy jumped the fence of his farmhouse and tried to escape. The accused overpowered the victim, pulled him near a storm water drain and hacked him to death. The accused are absconding,” said an officer.

Sathanur police registered a case of murder along with other sections of BNS and are on the lookout for the accused.