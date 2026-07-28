Legal hurdles cast shadow over Bengaluru's short tunnel, Mehkri elevated corridor projects

BENGALURU: The 2.5-km short tunnel project from Esteem Mall to Baptist Hospital and the proposed elevated corridor to Mehkri Circle are now hanging by a thread, with questions being raised over whether they will see the light of day after the projects were approved without review by the Bengaluru Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (BMLTA) and their reliance on the legally challenged Rule 24, the ‘savings’ clause of the BMLTA Act.

The projects were approved by the state government on December 8, 2025, bringing them within the purview of the BMLTA Act and making them subject to scrutiny, as was the proposed long tunnel road from Hebbal to Silk Board.

A key question is how the BDA could have assumed exemption under Rule 24 when the draft BMLTA Rules were first made public only on January 3, 2026. This was the first time the ‘savings’ clause was publicly mentioned. The final Rules were notified only on July 2, 2026, after public consultation and widespread criticism of the savings clause. The provision has also been challenged in court.

The BMLTA Act came into force on March 27, 2023, bringing major urban mobility projects proposed thereafter within its purview. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), acting as the BMLTA secretariat, had reviewed and raised its concerns on the proposed long tunnel road.