Over 34 lakh Bengaluru electors classified ASDDO as SIR enters final phase

BENGALURU: With the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) enumeration coming to an end in over 10 days, of the total 1,03,88,363 electors in Bengaluru, 33.40 per cent (34,70,175 electors) have been classified as ASDDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Other). Official data shared by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) said the city has crossed 42 per cent digitisation mark, with 44.24 lakh Enumeration Forms (EFs) uploaded as of Monday, out of the city’s total 1.03 crore electors.

The house-to-house enumeration that commenced on June 30 is due to end on August 8.

In the digitisation data, GBA claimed that over 6.76 lakh electors are untraceable and 2.82 lakh were dead. While 24,57,971 had permanently shifted, 41,388 were already enrolled electors (duplicate). Another 11,283 cases have been marked under the ‘Others’ category.

As per the data of the total 1,03,88,363 electors’ enumeration forms, 44,24,604 have been completed till July 27, achieving 42.50 per cent digitisation.

Among the four administrative districts of GBA (Bangalore Urban District, BBMP North District, BBMP Central District and BBMP South District), Bangalore Urban District leads the digitisation with 45.20 per cent digitisation, followed by North with 42.51 per cent. While the Central District has digitised 41.04 per cent, South District has digitised only 39.16 per cent of the forms.