Three jump on to soft drinks van, rob delivery boys in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Hopping on to a moving soft drinks delivery van when it slowed down at a road hump, three unidentified men robbed the delivery boys of Rs 45,000 in cash at Kodathi in Varthur police station limits on Saturday evening.

One of the accused who first entered the van through the left side threatened the victims at knife-point and told the driver to keep driving. Within 200meters, another accused entered the van. The third accused was following the van on a bike. The two accused in the van robbed the victims of the daily cash collection and escaped on the bike.

The complaint was filed by G Munna Kumar, 24, a resident of Kodathi Gate on Sarjapur Main Road. The incident happened near the panchayat office in Kodathi between 7pm and 7.15pm.

The complainant works in a company near Kodathi Gate which takes soft drinks from manufacturers and distributes them to shops. The complainant, along with Ajay Kumar and Girish, had collected cash from 25 to 30 shops shops on Hosa Road, Kudlu Road, Begur Road and other surrounding areas after delivering the soft drinks bottles. When they were returning to the company, Ajay, the van driver, slowed the vehicle at a road hump. The accused threatened the three employees with a weapon.

“As per the complainant, the accused robbed them while the van was on the move. They took away the cash that was collected from shops. It appears the accused knew the staff would be returning after collecting money. We are checking if any of the accused were known to either of the three staffers,” said an officer.