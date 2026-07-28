Unemployed man dies by suicide at Huskur Road Metro station in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old man ended his life after jumping in front of an approaching train at Huskur Road Metro Station near Electronics City on Monday evening. Metro services on the Yellow Line were disrupted for over two hours.
The deceased was Rajesh Hiremath, a bachelor from Raichur and a resident of Ananthanagar in Bengaluru. He had earlier worked as a lecturer, content writer, and editor for a digital news platform. He was unemployed for the past four months.
Police said, the incident occurred at 5.50 pm. The train operator noticed a man on the tracks and immediately applied the emergency brakes. But the train could not stop in time and ran over him. Police suspected that financial and personal reasons might have led him to kill himself. A case of unnatural death was registered at the Hebbagodi police station. BMRCL said that the train operator alerted the Operations Control Centre, who turned off the traction power in the affected section.
Station staff and Metro security personnel were mobilised, while the police were informed. Rescue and recovery operations were carried out in coordination with the police and other authorities.
The affected platform was secured and statutory procedures, track clearance and safety inspections were completed before services were restored.
Due to the incident, Yellow Line services were disrupted between 5.55 pm and 8 pm, though trains continued to operate between Electronic City and Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road during the disruption. Traction power was restored at 7.42 pm, while normal train operations and passenger movement were restored by 7.57 pm.
BMRCL said continuous announcements were made at stations and inside trains, while passenger information display systems were updated to keep commuters informed about the regulated services and alternative travel arrangements. Passengers affected by the disruption were refunded their ticket fares, while refunds for online tickets involving curtailed journeys will be initiated on Tuesday.
MENTALLY ILL MAN CLIMBS CRANE AT METRO CONSTRUCTION SITE
Bengaluru: A man was rescued by workers after he climbed a 60-foot crane at a Metro construction site near Marathahalli, in the HAL police limits on Sunday. Police said, the man was mentally challenged and spotted roaming in a semi-nude condition before climbing the crane and entering the operator’s cabin. He has also damaged the lock and the cabin’s windshield. As he was unable to get down on his own, Metro construction workers helped him down. The police said no case was registered as the contractor did not file a complaint.
HELPLINE
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.