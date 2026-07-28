Unemployed man dies by suicide at Huskur Road Metro station in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 37-year-old man ended his life after jumping in front of an approaching train at Huskur Road Metro Station near Electronics City on Monday evening. Metro services on the Yellow Line were disrupted for over two hours.

The deceased was Rajesh Hiremath, a bachelor from Raichur and a resident of Ananthanagar in Bengaluru. He had earlier worked as a lecturer, content writer, and editor for a digital news platform. He was unemployed for the past four months.

Police said, the incident occurred at 5.50 pm. The train operator noticed a man on the tracks and immediately applied the emergency brakes. But the train could not stop in time and ran over him. Police suspected that financial and personal reasons might have led him to kill himself. A case of unnatural death was registered at the Hebbagodi police station. BMRCL said that the train operator alerted the Operations Control Centre, who turned off the traction power in the affected section.

Station staff and Metro security personnel were mobilised, while the police were informed. Rescue and recovery operations were carried out in coordination with the police and other authorities.

The affected platform was secured and statutory procedures, track clearance and safety inspections were completed before services were restored.

Due to the incident, Yellow Line services were disrupted between 5.55 pm and 8 pm, though trains continued to operate between Electronic City and Rashtriya Vidyalaya Road during the disruption. Traction power was restored at 7.42 pm, while normal train operations and passenger movement were restored by 7.57 pm.