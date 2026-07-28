Why Spider-Man still swings above the rest: Fans pin hopes on ‘Brand New Day’

Interestingly, while social media is flooded with fan theories, not everyone wants to predict the plot. Manupati is keeping his expectations in check, as he shares, “I’d rather walk into the theatre without expectations and yell my voice out enjoying the movie,” he says, although he admits he’d enjoy seeing Daredevil and Punisher team up with Spider-Man.

Another aspect fans are eager to see is the evolving relationship between Tom Holland’s Parker and Zendaya’s MJ. With the actors now supposedly married, fans believe their genuine bond could add even more emotional depth to the story. “Tom Holland and Zendaya have such natural chemistry that it translates beautifully on screen,” says D’Souza. Alexander agrees, “Holland and Zendaya have grown together from Homecoming to real life, and that’ll make Peter and MJ’s relationship even more special on screen.”

For Sasidhar, Spider-Man’s influence has gone beyond fandom. He now creates Spider-Man-themed reels wearing the iconic mask and plans to watch Brand New Day dressed as the web-slinger. D’Souza, too, plans to wear Spider-Man-inspired fit to the theatre, saying some films simply deserve the big-screen experience.

If there’s one thing almost everyone agrees on, it’s the villain they want back – Green Goblin. Whether it’s because Willem Dafoe’s chilling performance left a lasting impression or because the villain pushes Parker emotionally as much as physically, Green Goblin continues to top fans’ wish lists. “He’s one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, and every time he shows up, the stakes instantly feel much higher. As a kid, when I first watched a Spider-Man film with him in it, he genuinely freaked me out! That’s what makes him such a great villain. He’s memorable and intimidating. I’d love to see him make a comeback in this one,” notes D’Souza.