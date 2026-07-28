Why Spider-Man still swings above the rest: Fans pin hopes on ‘Brand New Day’

Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned superheroes into global spectacles, many children were already convinced they could become Spider-Man. They climbed walls and trees, fashioned makeshift costumes from red T-shirts, pretending to shoot webs across their living rooms, and, of course, imagined swinging between buildings, and some fell trying it, too. Years later, those children have grown up – but with Spider-Man: Brand New Day set to hit theatres on July 30, their excitement remains just as strong.
For many fans, Spider-Man has endured because Peter Parker has felt more human than superhuman. “Like everyone else, I wanted to be Spider-Man. He is the only superhero who truly looks after his neighbourhood. That’s what makes him special. He reminds us to care for the people next door,” says Vivekananda B Manupati, a student.
That sense of relatability is what fans say has kept Spider-Man relevant across generations. “Peter Parker is just an ordinary person who goes through regular struggles, responsibilities, failures and emotions, but still chooses to do the right thing. ‘With great power comes great responsibility’ is more than just a dialogue. It represents hope, kindness and the courage to keep moving forward despite difficulties,” says BTech graduate P Sasidhar.
Entertainment and Lifestyle content creator Joette D’Souza laughs while remembering her own childhood adventures. “I’d climb around my building pretending to be Parker and use ropes as imaginary web-shooters. It sounds funny now, but I was completely committed,” she says.
Perhaps that’s the secret behind Spider-Man’s enduring popularity, a lesson the adults learned back then. Decades after children first pretended to swing between buildings, Parker still reminds them that heroes don’t have to be perfect. Actor Aaron Alexander traces that connection back to Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man. “That was when I understood who Parker really was. Even after becoming Spider-Man, he was still just a normal kid who remained close to Aunt May. He’s relatable because he’s an ordinary person who becomes extraordinary through circumstance.” That emotional connection shapes expectations for Spider-Man: Brand New Day too. Most fans believe the title signals a fresh beginning following the events in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Peter sacrifices his identity to save the world.
Interestingly, while social media is flooded with fan theories, not everyone wants to predict the plot. Manupati is keeping his expectations in check, as he shares, “I’d rather walk into the theatre without expectations and yell my voice out enjoying the movie,” he says, although he admits he’d enjoy seeing Daredevil and Punisher team up with Spider-Man.
Another aspect fans are eager to see is the evolving relationship between Tom Holland’s Parker and Zendaya’s MJ. With the actors now supposedly married, fans believe their genuine bond could add even more emotional depth to the story. “Tom Holland and Zendaya have such natural chemistry that it translates beautifully on screen,” says D’Souza. Alexander agrees, “Holland and Zendaya have grown together from Homecoming to real life, and that’ll make Peter and MJ’s relationship even more special on screen.”
For Sasidhar, Spider-Man’s influence has gone beyond fandom. He now creates Spider-Man-themed reels wearing the iconic mask and plans to watch Brand New Day dressed as the web-slinger. D’Souza, too, plans to wear Spider-Man-inspired fit to the theatre, saying some films simply deserve the big-screen experience.
If there’s one thing almost everyone agrees on, it’s the villain they want back – Green Goblin. Whether it’s because Willem Dafoe’s chilling performance left a lasting impression or because the villain pushes Parker emotionally as much as physically, Green Goblin continues to top fans’ wish lists. “He’s one of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, and every time he shows up, the stakes instantly feel much higher. As a kid, when I first watched a Spider-Man film with him in it, he genuinely freaked me out! That’s what makes him such a great villain. He’s memorable and intimidating. I’d love to see him make a comeback in this one,” notes D’Souza.