As cops arrive, wanted man attempts suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 35-year-old man wanted in a criminal case (sexual offence) under Section 69 of BNS attempted suicide when a police team went to his house to arrest him. Chandra Layout police registered a case against the accused, Raghavendra, a resident of 8th Cross, Thalagattapura, on July 8. After receiving information that Raghavendra was in his house, the police team went there to arrest him on Saturday.

Seeing the police personnel, he locked the main door of his house from inside. When he refused to cooperate, one of the policemen got a spare key from the house owner and opened the door.

But Raghavendra locked himself in the bathroom. When the policemen broke open the door, he was found lying on the floor. The incident happened between 1.30 am and 2 am.

On the way to a hospital in Vijayanagar, Raghavendra revealed that he had consumed poison. D Kishore, police sub-inspector attached to Chandra Layout police station, filed a complaint against Raghavendra in the Thalagattapura police station in this connection.

“The accused was treated in the hospital as an inpatient. He claims to have attempted suicide hoping that the police team would not arrest him. Another FIR has been registered against him at the Thalagattapura police station on charges of attempting suicide to compel or restraint exercise of lawful power under Section 226 of BNS,” said a police officer.

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