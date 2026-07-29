Auto driver hits pup to death in Bengaluru; activists want him arrested

BENGALURU: Animal welfare activists have demanded the arrest of an auto driver accused of beating a one-month-old stray puppy to death in KR Puram.

The incident took place on the night of July 25, when the accused, Poul Raj, allegedly struck the puppy with a heavy wooden log, killing it instantly.

Activists said, Raj claimed that the puppy had bitten the seat of his autorickshaw. However, they said the puppy was barely a month old and too small to even climb into the vehicle. They said the litter was kept in a barricaded area and one of the puppies had accidentally wandered out.

The alleged assault was witnessed by a local resident, Princy, who recorded the aftermath on her mobile phone. Activists claimed the video shows the accused remaining unperturbed even after the puppy died. Following the incident, an FIR was registered at KR Puram Police Station, and the puppy’s body was sent for postmortem.