Clean up or pay up, Greater Bengaluru Authority tells owners of vacant sites

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) decision to impose a penalty on vacant site owners is set to send shockwaves among residents who have not maintained their empty sites – they will have to pay up to a whopping Rs 1lakh, as per a new GBA proposal.

“Under Clause 18(1)(d)(iii) of the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws, 2020, a penalty of Rs 25,000 shall be imposed for the first violation and Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 for subsequent violations,” said GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao.

In a release, the GBA chief stated that to make Bengaluru a clean, beautiful and more liveable city, the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign will be undertaken in August 2026.

As part of this campaign, all five city corporations and other civic agencies functioning under the jurisdiction of the GBA will jointly undertake the removal of black spots, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, debris, tree branches, electric poles, pipes and other waste materials accumulated on city roads.

“Under Clause 18(1)(b) of the Solid Waste Management Bye-laws, 2020, it is the mandatory responsibility of the owners to maintain vacant sites in a clean and hygienic condition.

All owners of vacant sites within the city limits shall mandatorily clear waste, debris and other accumulated waste materials from their properties on or before August 15, 2026,” Rao stated through a release.

If owners fail to clean their vacant sites by August 15, the city corporation concerned shall remove the waste/debris and recover the cost from the property owner.