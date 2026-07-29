Free footpaths from Bescom obstructions: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials to prepare an inventory of all Bescom-related obstructions on footpaths across the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) area and commence their removal as part of the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign, which begins on August 1.

Addressing a virtual meeting on Monday, the minister said “All Bescom related obstructions must be removed during the course of this campaign.” Old and damaged electricity poles, hanging wires and rods attached to transformers are found across the city at heights that pose a risk to pedestrians.

“Such hazardous obstructions must be removed immediately. The transformers obstructing footpaths should be relocated to suitable locations. Prepare both short-term and long-term plans to provide a permanent solution to Bescom-related issues,” he instructed.

The minister said footpath encroachment clearance drive is underway on arterial and sub-arterial roads across the city. He said some private apartment complexes have installed transformers on footpaths and other public spaces. He directed officials to instruct the respective property owners to relocate the transformers within their own premises. Bescom was instructed to launch a special drive to eliminate all such obstructions and take the necessary action.