Man arrested for harassing woman waiting for cab in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A fruit seller was arrested by Ramamurthy Nagar police on Tuesday for harassing a 26-year-old woman waiting for her cab near KPL Garden in Kalkere, late on Sunday night. The accused allegedly propositioned the woman for money and made intimidating remarks.

In the video the victim recorded on her mobile phone, she is heard asking, “Rs 1,000 for what? Where? Should I file a police complaint?” After informing the accused that she was recording the incident and would post the video on social media, he fled the spot.

Police said, the accused Vijay Ragav, a resident of NRI Layout, was passing by on his scooter, noticed the woman standing alone and misbehaved with her.

The woman who works at an IT firm was waiting for her cab in Manjunatha Nagar near KPL Garden on Sunday.

The woman had uploaded the video on social media, urging the police to take action. A case for insulting the modesty of a woman was filed with the Ramamurthy Nagar police.