Meter readers away, Bescom to SMS or email bills to customers

BENGALURU: Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) on Tuesday said that no physical bills will be issued to domestic consumers for July.

According to an official release an average bill will be generated and sent through SMS or email to consumers. The amount will be calculated based on their average electricity consumption in the last three months. The remaining amount will be adjusted in the subsequent billing cycles.

This is being done as the regular meter readings for July are not being done by meter readers as they have been deployed to undertake door-to-door verification of consumer details for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, one of the five Guarantee Schemes launched by the Congress government offering free electricity to consumers using up to 200 units.

Bescom officials said that High Tension (HT) consumers, Low Tension (LT) consumers with a load of 40 HP and above, Solar Rooftop (SRTPV) consumers and temporary electricity connection consumers will continue to receive bills for July.