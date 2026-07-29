Upa Lokayuktas flag pollution, encroachment of Chikkabeguru lake

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayuktas Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa on Tuesday visited Chikkabeguru lake in the city to check the severe pollution and encroachment. Listing the deficiencies they found during the visit, the Upa Lokayuktas pointed out that untreated waste water is being let into the lake.

Though there is a sewage treatment plant (STP), waste water is not getting treated because the factories are discharging chemicals (dyes) which are entering the STP as a result of missing links, in violation of the law, they said.

According to them, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has failed to identify the missing links.

The officials of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) submitted that they had sent notices to the factories which were discharging waste water into the lake and imposed a ban on the practice. Despite this, they are discharging chemical waste into the lake, they said.

However, KSPCB did not file a criminal complaint against those industrial units. The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials have also not taken any action to disconnect power supply to those units.