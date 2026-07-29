Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan splits fans between nostalgia & political accountability amid student protests

I can enjoy the movie and appreciate what he has done in cinema, but that doesn’t mean I have to agree with everything he does as a politician. I can separate Vijay the actor from Vijay the politician. For me, the bigger issue is Vijay not speaking up about the protest. He is now the CM of a state, so people expect him to take responsibility and speak about things that actually affect people. It’s more than just a film because of where Vijay is today. And because he has entered politics, people will naturally look at his films and actions differently. But regardless of what message the film has, his real-life actions matter more. He needs to understand that he isn’t just ‘Thalapathy’ anymore.