Vijay’s farewell film Jana Nayagan splits fans between nostalgia & political accountability amid student protests

Fans of Vijay found themselves torn between nostalgia and accountability after the Tamil actor-turned-politician’s farewell film, Jana Nayagan, helmed by H Vinoth, finally hit the theatres following a seven-month delay due to pending CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) approval. While some saw the film as a fitting farewell to an actor whose films shaped their childhood memories, others argued that the film’s release came at a sensitive time of student protests across India, raising questions about Vijay’s role as a political leader and his silence on the issue. As the debate continues online, CE speaks to fans and moviegoers, asking whether watching Jana Nayagan is a cinematic celebration of the former actor’s last film or a political move that dropped at the wrong time.
Vijay’s films are deeply connected to my childhood memories of going to the theatre with friends and family. Watching Jana Nayagan felt like the perfect ending to those memories. I don’t think supporting a protest and watching a film are mutually exclusive. In fact, Jana Nayagan itself deals with dirty politics, hunger strikes, fear of the government and citizens standing up for their rights, which resonates with the current situation. Like the films of many active politicians, it also carries a political message, but viewers are free to interpret or ignore it. For me, it was about experiencing Vijay on the big screen one last time.
I’m skipping Jana Nayagan despite being a fan because I believe releasing his farewell film during a nationwide student protest is insensitive. For years, his films projected him as a voice for young people and their rights, so I expected him to speak up when students needed support the most. Instead, he remained silent. As a responsible citizen, I can’t celebrate a movie knowing that Vijay has failed to stand with the youth.
I can enjoy the movie and appreciate what he has done in cinema, but that doesn’t mean I have to agree with everything he does as a politician. I can separate Vijay the actor from Vijay the politician. For me, the bigger issue is Vijay not speaking up about the protest. He is now the CM of a state, so people expect him to take responsibility and speak about things that actually affect people. It’s more than just a film because of where Vijay is today. And because he has entered politics, people will naturally look at his films and actions differently. But regardless of what message the film has, his real-life actions matter more. He needs to understand that he isn’t just ‘Thalapathy’ anymore.
Watching Vijay’s films has been a core memory. I don’t think Jana Nayagan was released to distract people’s attention from the protests as it was supposed to release during Pongal and got delayed. People can celebrate a film and support a protest at the same time – it’s like saying you can’t Netflix and chill while still having a job. The movie also carries a political message, but that didn’t take away from the farewell experience for me.