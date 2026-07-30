Andhra man ends life on railway track in Bengaluru, strays drag severed head to varthur field

BENGALURU: Panic gripped residents after the severed head of a man was found near a cricket ground in Kodathi village under the Varthur police station limits on Wednesday morning.

Police later learnt that the deceased had allegedly died by suicide after coming under a moving train on Tuesday night due to personal reasons.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwanath (28), a native of Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield) Saidulu Adavath said that at around 8 am, the security guard at the cricket ground noticed the severed head near the ground and alerted the Namma 112 emergency helpline. Hoysala personnel, along with the jurisdictional police inspector and his team, rushed to the spot. As the area is surrounded by forest, the police began searching the locality for the body.

During the search, they came across Railway Police personnel conducting a parallel search. A railway accident had occurred between 8.30 pm and 9 pm on Tuesday, around 400 metres from the spot where the severed head was found. The Railway Police had recovered a headless body from the railway track and shifted it to the hospital.