Bus conductors can’t harass passengers over change: Minister Byrathi Suresh

BENGALURU: Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh has directed conductors and drivers of BMTC and all four state-run transport corporations not to harass passengers over exact change for ticket fares, warning of strict action against those who misbehave with commuters.

The minister, in a statement on Wednesday, said there were complaints from people about conductors forcing passengers to get off buses for not having exact change. He added that he too had faced a similar experience while travelling on a BMTC bus earlier this month.

“Making passengers alight midway on the pretext of not having change is inhuman and amounts to harassment. Such practices should stop immediately,” he said. Suresh also warned that disciplinary action would be taken against conductors and drivers if there were complaints of misconduct.

Meanwhile, the minister ordered the revocation of the suspension of BMTC conductor TG Ramakrishna, who had asked him to get off a bus on July 11 after he was unable to provide exact change.

The conductor met the minister on Wednesday, expressed regret over the incident and apologised for his actions. Following the meeting, the minister directed officials to reinstate Ramakrishna while cautioning him to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.